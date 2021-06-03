Will We See Sergeant Fin Tutuola Get Married on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'?

The season finale of Law & Order: SVU is here, and fans can hear wedding bells. Viewers are hoping to see Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice T) and his fiancée Phoebe Baker (Jennifer Esposito) finally marry. In Episode 4, audiences saw Fin admit that he was scared to propose to his girlfriend. He asked Benson, “What if she says no?” and she assured him that she wouldn't turn him down.

Will Fin get married in the SVU season finale? Fans seem to think so, and we're hoping it's true.

Fin's plans to propose on New Year's Eve were ruined when he got a call regarding a case. Thankfully later, Fin was able to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage , and Phoebe immediately accepted. Fans were excited to see Fin start dating Phoebe again after they broke in Season 20 due to Fin's trust issues and can't wait for them to have their happily ever after.

Do Fin and Phoebe get married in the 'SVU' Season 22 finale?

The longest-running crime series has seen its fair share of horrific crimes, and after a challenging year for the SVU squad, it would be nice to see Fin and Phoebe make it down the aisle in the season finale. A released synopsis for the Season 22 finale, titled "Wolves in Sheep's Clothing," just might prove the happy ending that audiences have been dying for.

The synopsis reads: "While Fin and Phoebe make wedding plans, Benson and Rollins try to help a homeless single mother who's being trafficked in exchange for safe housing." Fans have been excited to witness a relationship blossom since many of SVU's other characters have struggled in the past with their personal lives. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner and executive producer Warren Leight spoke about the last couple of episodes of the crime drama, including the season finale.

Warren said, "It has been such a horrible year for so many people. We chose to end on a more hopeful note, rather than having somebody held hostage." He didn't hold back when discussing what that "hopeful note" was and shared that it would involve the wedding of Fin and Phoebe. He disclosed, "It's always bugged me that everybody in all cop shows comes from, or is in, a dysfunctional relationship or is not in a relationship at all. So we just wanted to have somebody be in a good relationship for once."

Source: NBC

Warren ended the interview with this little teaser for fans: "If there's an event at the end of our episode, it's an event that Stabler would have been invited to." Christopher Meloni, who portrays Elliot Stabler, is listed as a guest star on Episode 16, so be prepared for another Organized Crime crossover that hopefully does end on a lighter note. It would appear that audiences will get their wish and see Fin get married in the season finale of SVU, and we're totally here for it!