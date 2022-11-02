'Bachelor in Paradise's' Genevieve Parisi Threatens to Leave — Does She Actually Do It?

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise remains in full swing, with tons of drama and love triangles that have viewers picking sides. Since Season 8 concludes in a few weeks, tensions are high as couples figure out if their relationships can go the distance once the beach closes.

That said, Season 8 has seen a shuffle in connections and verbal spats between couples, with Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy leading the pack.