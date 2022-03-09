Lindsey Might Be Missing a Key Ingredient in Her Marriage on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 14 of Married at First Sight.

At the start of Married at First Sight Season 14, Lindsey and her new husband Mark seemed like a nearly perfect match. She has a ton of energy but Mark calls himself "Mark the Shark," so they evened each other out for a little while.

But in an exclusive clip ahead of the March 9, 2022 episode, Lindsey opens up to the other newlywed wives about potential regrets now that she's married.