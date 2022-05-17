Does Megan Fox See Her Kids? Marrying MGK Means They'll Have a Blended Family

It turns out motherhood is one of the most important factors in Megan's life. In a 2014 interview with Chelsea Handler via People, she said, “When you have babies, you don’t really have a life. You’re home a lot. You don’t sleep. Every minute is dedicated to someone else, so you don’t even get to poop alone."

Now that her boys are a little older, things are likely different for Megan in terms of getting enough alone time.