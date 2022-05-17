Does Megan Fox See Her Kids? Marrying MGK Means They'll Have a Blended Family

Does Megan Fox See Her Kids? Marrying MGK Means They'll Have a Blended FamilyBy Stephanie Harper
May. 17 2022, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Actress Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has become a huge subject of interest in the media ever since their relationship began unfolding back in 2020. Now that they’re engaged, fans are curious to know about what things will be like for their blended family.
Megan shares three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly shares one daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon. People are interested in learning about how often Megan spends time with her kids. Here’s some insight.
Does Megan Fox see her kids often?
Megan's three sons with Brian are named Journey River, Bodie Ransom, and Noah Shannon. Whenever she's spotted out and about with Kelly by the paparazzi, they're often not with their kids. For this reason, people want to know how much time she spends with her little ones.
It turns out motherhood is one of the most important factors in Megan's life. In a 2014 interview with Chelsea Handler via People, she said, “When you have babies, you don’t really have a life. You’re home a lot. You don’t sleep. Every minute is dedicated to someone else, so you don’t even get to poop alone."
Now that her boys are a little older, things are likely different for Megan in terms of getting enough alone time.
Here's what Megan Fox has said about seeing her kids.
Megan talked about how it feels to be away from her kids when she has to travel for work in an interview with Glamour U.K. She candidly said, “It is hard because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is. I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier. I cry often. ... It is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”
During a 2021 interview with InStyle, she addressed the fact that she gets judged a lot for not seeming to spend time with her kids whenever the paparazzi are around. She discussed the constant judgment she receives from people always asking her where her kids are anytime she appears on the red carpet or she's spotted on a date with Kelly.
She pointed out a double standard; no one really asks her ex Brian where his kids are when he’s out, so things aren’t exactly equal between them from the perspective of the public. She said, “You don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave, and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me.”
There’s obviously some sort of arranged schedule worked out between Megan and Brian when it comes to the shared custody of their children. The negative assumptions about Megan not spending enough time with her kids are incredibly presumptuous, not to mention damaging.