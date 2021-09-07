What Happens to Moscow in Part 2 of 'Money Heist'? SPOILERS

What Happens to Moscow in Part 2 of 'Money Heist'? SPOILERSBy Shannon Raphael
Sep. 7 2021, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Part 2 of Money Heist.
Though the main characters on Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) are robbers who take innocent (for the most part) hostages, viewers still root for them to complete their thefts successfully.
The first two parts of the Spanish-language drama focus on an ambitious plan to steal the better part of a billion euro fortune from the Royal Mint of Spain. The criminals, who all have city codenames, take dozens of hostages so they can spend 11 days printing the money without getting captured.
While characters like Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and the Professor (Álvaro Morte) tend to polarize fans, there is one robber who quickly becomes a fan favorite: Moscow (Paco Tous).
The miner, who is Denver's (Jaime Lorente) dad, becomes a father-figure to the rest of the group. In Part 2 of the Netflix series, Moscow deals with a serious injury — but does he die?
What happens to Moscow in 'Money Heist' Part 2?
In Part 2, the criminals are still attempting to complete the heist at the Royal Mint of Spain, but the police officers are quickly catching up with their plan. Meanwhile, the robbers themselves are beginning to disagree with one another — which has dangerous implications. The dissent culminates in a showdown between Tokyo and Berlin (Pedro Alonso).
Berlin sacrifices Tokyo to the police by securing her to a table and rolling it out the doors of the mint. This move outrages many of the other criminals, and the Professor promises to free her and bring her back to the mint safely. When he does, Tokyo rides a motorcycle toward the front door of the building.
Moscow is the one to open the door to let her back inside, but he is shot several times in the process. Though he is seriously hurt and he requires surgery, he can't get any medical help without sacrificing himself to the police.
Because Moscow had previously spent time behind bars, he has no interest in going to prison. Helsinki (Darko Perić) tells the others that Moscow has about 11 hours before he will die, if he does not get surgery. Denver then concocts an ambitious plan to help save his father.
Does Moscow die in 'Money Heist'? Details on his fate.
Though Denver tries to dig through the tunnel to get to the outside of the mint as a last-ditch effort, he cannot do so in time. Moscow dies while surrounded by a few of the robbers, including his son.
Moscow's death certainly isn't the only one to happen on Money Heist, but it has proven to be one of the most emotional ones in the show.
The character does appear on subsequent seasons in flashback scenes, but he does not make it out of Part 2 alive.
Money Heist is available to stream on Netflix now. Volume 2 of Part 5 drops on the streamer on Dec. 3.