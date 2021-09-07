What Happens to Moscow in Part 2 of 'Money Heist'? SPOILERS

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Part 2 of Money Heist.

Though the main characters on Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) are robbers who take innocent (for the most part) hostages, viewers still root for them to complete their thefts successfully.

The first two parts of the Spanish-language drama focus on an ambitious plan to steal the better part of a billion euro fortune from the Royal Mint of Spain. The criminals, who all have city codenames, take dozens of hostages so they can spend 11 days printing the money without getting captured.