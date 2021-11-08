Why Jenny and Sumit's Wedding Probably Won't Happen on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

They might be together longer than most 90 Day Fiancé couples, but Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh probably aren't going to get married. They've been through a lot with Sumit's parents, and the blows keep coming.

In the Nov. 7, 2021, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit's parents finally give their blessing for the relationship, but Sumit's mother can't bring herself to support their marriage.