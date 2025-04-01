Ticket Prices Are Through the Roof — Does Ticketmaster Let Fans Use Afterpay? We have some tough news for you, Ticketmaster users... By Allison DeGrushe Published April 1 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Ticketmaster / Afterpay

Live events have always been a top-tier form of entertainment, but lately, it's getting harder and harder to get tickets. Not only are Ticketmaster queues almost impossible to get through, but ticket prices are enough to make your wallet cry.

Remember when a single concert ticket used to cost around $50? Now, you're lucky if you find one for under $200, with some tickets hitting a jaw-dropping $2000. Seriously, what the heck even is that?! But if you're ready to spend your entire life savings on that once-in-a-lifetime experience, you might be wondering: Does Ticketmaster use Afterpay? Let's find out!

Source: Ticketmaster Seating chart for Lady Gaga: The MAYHEM Ball at Madison Square Garden.

So, does Ticketmaster use Afterpay?

If you're desperate to catch a concert or live event but your wallet's not quite as excited, we have some bad news — Afterpay is not an option for Ticketmaster users in the United States. How ridiculous is that?!

It's available in other countries, like Australia, where the fans can split ticket payments into four interest-free installments every two weeks. But here in the U.S.? Nope! Ticket prices are already sky-high, and when you factor in the outrageous cost of rent and low wages, how the hell are we even supposed to have fun? It feels like they're making it more challenging for anyone to have a good time anymore.

I wish Ticketmaster was on AfterPay 🥲 — Zoe. (@thereelmenace) March 31, 2025

Now, if you're lucky enough to live in a place where Ticketmaster lets you use Afterpay, here's how it works! First and foremost, sign up for Afterpay before you start your ticket hunt — trust us, you do not want the checkout timer ticking down while you're trying to set up your account. If you miss the deadline, you can kiss those tickets goodbye!

Once you're signed up, get ready for the ultimate test of patience: Securing those tickets! If the stars align and you manage to get through, add your ticket(s) in the cart and head to checkout. Keep in mind that only the total purchase amounts that qualify will be offered the option to pay using Afterpay. When you get there, just choose "Afterpay" at checkout, and you're all set. You can easily manage your orders and payments through the Afterpay app.

Ticketmaster does use Klarna.

For those of us in the U.S. who want to catch a live event but still have bills to pay, don't you worry — Klarna's got your back with some flexible online payment options! With Klarna's "Pay in 4" option, consumers can split their purchases into four interest-free payments. This means you can buy your ticket(s) without spending your rent money!

Well thank goodness Ticketmaster accepts Klarna 😅 — jaslene (@vacaticneyes) March 23, 2025

If your cart is eligible for Pay in 4, just choose Klarna as your payment method at the checkout section. The first payment will be charged when your order ships or you get your tickets, and the rest will automatically be deducted every two weeks. And if you stick to the schedule, there are no interest or fees.