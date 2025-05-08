Who Is Don Brewer From the Reality Series ‘Swamp People'? What We Know About Him ‘Swamp People’ follows the daily lives of alligator hunters in the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin. By Danielle Jennings Published May 8 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: History

When it comes to reality TV, there are endless options to watch for whatever piques your interest — and one show that has resonated with viewers for several seasons is the unscripted series Swamp People on the History Channel, including one of its stars, Don Brewer.

Premiering in August 2010, Swamp People follows the daily lives of alligator hunters in the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin. To date, 15 seasons of the series have aired — that's 244 episodes.

Who is Don Brewer from ‘Swamp People'?

Joining Swamp People in its 11th season, Don, hailing from Oklahoma City, Okla., and working in Pierre Part, La., “is one of the most fearless men in the south,” per the History Channel.

“He’s been bitten by just about every creature in the swamp, including a beaver, skunk, snake, and raccoon. lives for adrenaline. When he’s not hunting and fishing, he’s racing motorcycles and mud trucks,” his cast bio reads.

Don also runs Katt Daddy’s Cove restaurant and bar with his wife, Michelle, and shared on social media that he also works as a “master Plumber at Don’s Plumbing Inc,” according to Reality TV Shrine.

What has series star Troy Landry said about the show?

Dubbed the “King of the Swamp,” Troy has been on Swamp People since its very first season back in 2010. In an interview with Explore Louisiana, he spoke about his long-time experience on the show.

"Since the show came out and showed us fishing alligators, it's been very positive for the sale of alligator meat,” Troy said of Swamp People’s positive impact on the alligator industry. “The demand for alligator meat has almost doubled since the show came out. It don't look like it affected the hide or skin sales as much but it has affected it a little bit to the positive. I really think it's going to eventually affect hide sales too."

He also shared his feelings about how being a reality star has changed his life, as millions tune in every season. "It's changed a lot but all in a positive way,” Troy told the outlet. “There's 5,000 other alligator hunters out there, and we were fortunate enough to be the ones on this show. Everywhere we go, people recognize us and they get excited. It's like they're meeting some real movie stars or something."

Why is ‘Swamp People’ such a hit?

Ahead of the Season 16 premiere, series executive producer Brian Catalina revealed the details in an exclusive interview with TV Insider. “It connects with a big segment of the population of this country. I think a lot of it has to do with the sensibility of it. Louisiana is a very remarkable place,” he said.

