Donald Mustard Was One of Creative Leads Over 'Fortnite' — What's His Net Worth? Only a select few have been trailblazers like Donald Mustard, and his work on 'Fortnite,' 'Infinity Blade,' and more has only skyrocketed his net worth since. By Anthony Jones Oct. 11 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

The Gist: Donald Mustard is projected to earn $10 million in 2023.

The multi-million announced his departure as chief creative officer at Epic Games on Sept. 8 after 25 years in the games industry.

While a substantial departure for Donald, his wife, Laura Mustard, and family are his priority right now. He hopes to spend more time with them during this retirement.

Donald Mustard is a name gamers might not know, but the games industry, at large, is very familiar with his trailblazing projects and impact. He ran a successful studio team to create the award-winning iPhone game Infinity Blade and the highly-rated Shadow Complex. After those projects, he joined Epic Games as a creative director in 2016, shaping the future of Fortnite as a multiverse playground that brought characters from the Marvel universe to Dragon Ball to the battle royale.

Donald has made waves across his career, and his net worth has definitely seen massive growth as one of the creative leads over Fortnite.

Donald Mustard's net worth puts him in multi-millionaire status.

It's estimated Donald Mustard has a net worth of $10 million based on his involvement with the massively popular Fortnite and previous accomplishments, per Celebrity Net Worth. These metrics are liable to change based on Donald's personal investments outside game development, but we can't confirm exact numbers as of this writing.

Donald Mustard Founder of Chair Entertainment Net worth: $10 million Donald Mustard is the founder of Chair Entertainment, an American video game developer, and was the Loremaster of Fortnite until 2023. Birthplace: Salt Lake City, Utah Birthdate: August 15th 1976 Married: Laura Mustard Kids: Yes Education: Brigham Young University

What is clear is that Donald joining Epic Games significantly turned up his net worth, a transition that he probably didn't see coming in the early days of Fortnite. Creatively, he has been a lead visionary over the battle royale's multiverse madness, keeping things fresh to entice fans back and bridging the gap to other franchises. However, things have changed for Donald as of September.

Donald Mustard has retired from Epic Games, leaving 'Fortnite' fans shocked.

On Sept. 8, Donald announced his retirement from Epic Games. He reflected on his 25-year journey through the industry, stating he was "especially proud of the opportunity [he's] had to help create and shape Fortnite." "Thank you for everything Donald, you made almost every kid's childhood with the amazing game of Fortnite & changed many people's lives, including mine," one fan wrote on the post.

After an incredible adventure, I will be retiring from my role as Chief Creative Officer at Epic this month.



I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together. From the… pic.twitter.com/9KJT9Jg2jr — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 8, 2023 Source: Twitter

Donald is now focusing his attention at home to spend time with his wife and family during this downtime.

Donald Mustard wants to spend time with his wife and family after retirement.

From his retirement message on Twitter, Donald concluded that he's "excited to spend time with [his] wife and family" afterward. Recent posts have shown Donald traveling, taking pictures with his wife, Laura Mustard, and reposting Fortnite announcements every now and then.

Source: Twitter Donald with his wife, Laura, and oldest son.