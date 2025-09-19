Donald Trump’s Bitcoin Statue Officially Installed Outside U.S. Capitol Trump has repeatedly discussed his plans for embracing cryptocurrency — and even signed legislation in early 2025. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 19 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After long promising to construct a statue of himself, Donald Trump followed through, as a statue via his likeness officially made its debut outside the US Capitol. The golden-covered creation features Trump holding a bitcoin, but why was it created in the first place? Let’s dive into the details.

Since entering into his second presidential term in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly discussed his plans for embracing cryptocurrency — and even signed legislation earlier this year.

Donald Trump’s bitcoin statue was officially installed.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, a 12-foot statue of Trump covered in gold and holding a bitcoin was unveiled on the National Mall, just outside the US Capitol, according to WUSA9. Back in August, Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates Trump’s Truth Social platform, announced plans to buy $150 million in a crypto token known as CRO, per the outlet.

Additionally, to further cement his commitment to cryptocurrency, Trump signed the GENIUS Act in July — legislation that implements consumer protections and other guardrails for the digital currency. He also has the $TRUMP meme coin, founded shortly after taking office. "For years you were mocked and dismissed and counted out,” Trump said at the time the GENIUS Act was signed. “This signing is a massive validation of your hard work and your pioneering spirit.”

Trump has made additional headlines recently regarding his comments on the indefinite suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

After Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled from the air "indefinitely" over host Jimmy Kimmel’s recent opening monologue about Charlie Kirk and shooting suspect Tyler Robinson, Trump wasted no time gloating.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible,” he continued. “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

He didn’t stop there, and on Thursday, Sept. 18, while onboard Air Force One with select members of the media, he suggested that he would possibly pull the licenses of broadcast networks that are “against him,” CNBC reported.

“I have read someplace that the networks were 97 percent against me, again, 97 percent negative, and yet I won and easily, all seven swing states,” he told reporters. “They give me only bad publicity, press. I mean, they’re getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away.”