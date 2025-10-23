Donald Trump Thanked 'Star Wars' Character Darth Vader During an Official Address The dark side of the Force was strong with the President of the United States during the conversation. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 23 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Galactic Empire ruled over the galaxy far, far away by taking away people's rights, limiting freedom of speech, and spreading hatred through misguided ideologies. All of this was depicted in the Star Wars films and television series, of course. Far away from the action of the Star Wars franchise, Donald Trump continues his second term as the President of the United States. The story of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the president's second term came together in unexpected ways.

The cultural impact of Star Wars across the world can't be denied. Millions of people have heard of George Lucas's creation, including the lightsabers, ships, and droids that are featured in the fictional narrative. Why did Donald Trump thank Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) during an official speech? Here's what we know about the background behind the uncanny reference. Without context, it would have been easy for people to believe that the president was talking about the evil Sith Lord.

Why did Donald Trump thank Darth Vader during a speech?

According to The Daily Dot, the Star Wars reference was actually Donald's way of addressing Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget. The politician was present during the speech in which the president mentioned Darth Vader. When speaking about Russell, Donald said, "I will say this, that we have Darth Vader. You know Darth Vader, right? Darth Vader is a man who, I think, is sitting right … Is that Darth? Stand up, please.”

The President of the United States is fond of those who can enforce his ideas in a quick fashion. Donald was happy to mention how Russell's management performed deep cuts to programs created by the Democratic party. These budget alterations directly affect the country's population. One of the examples that stand out from the speech is the defunding of the Gateway Tunnel project meant for New York City. The $20 billion initiative aims to expand the rail line between New York and New Jersey.

Donald Trump only references the dark side of the Force

This isn't the first time Donald made a Star Wars reference during his time at the White House. Axios reports that, during the 2025 Star Wars Day, the President of the United States posted an artificially generated image of himself as a generic galactic character. The illustration shows Donald holding a red lightsaber. Any viewer who has taken some time to watch a story set in the galaxy far, far away knows that the crimson blades are used by the villains of the story.

Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire.



May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/G883DhDRR5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2025 Source: X/ @White House