Claim That Trump Did Ban Plan B Sparks Fertility Discussions and Taps Into Heated Rage Did President Trump make Plan B illegal in the United States? By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 23 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET

It started with a few random posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 22, 2025. The claim? That President Donald Trump banned Plan B, the emergency contraceptive often referred to as the “morning-after pill.” It wasn’t long before TikTok was flooded with videos reacting to the rumor — most of them furious, many of them misinformed, and nearly all of them missing one crucial thing: evidence.

As of now, there is no policy, executive action, or legislation confirming that President Trump has banned Plan B. Plan B remains legal and available in the U.S. Still, the rumor continues to spread, leaving confusion in its wake. Furthermore, it has also tapped into some heated rage regarding fertility politics.

The rumor that President Trump banned Plan B has no factual basis, but it spread fast anyway.

There’s no clear source behind the posts claiming that President Trump banned Plan B. The few accounts that made the claim on X didn’t cite articles, government documents, or even hearsay. Yet, the idea caught on — possibly because it seemed plausible to some, especially given the post-Roe political climate and President Trump’s own role in reshaping the Supreme Court.

Despite the lack of any supporting evidence, the rumor had all the ingredients to go viral: a politically charged topic, reproductive health, and Donald Trump’s name attached to it. TikTok creators quickly picked it up, reacting not just to the claim itself but to what they saw as a broader pattern of government control over reproductive choices.

Discussions about fertility are gaining political traction and clashing with economic reality.

While the rumor remains baseless, it didn’t appear out of thin air. Just days before the posts began circulating, President Trump held an Oct. 16 press conference in the Oval Office with his secretary of health and human services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. According to People Magazine, the two announced plans to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) more affordable by pressuring drug companies to lower prices on fertility medications.

“We’ll dramatically slash the cost of IVF and the treatment and many of the most common fertility drugs for countless millions of Americans,” President Trump said. “Prices are going way down, way, way down.” It was the remarks made by RFK Jr. that lit up social media. “Today, the average teenager in this country has 50 percent of the sperm count, 50 percent of the testosterone as a 65-year-old man,” he said. “Our girls are hitting puberty six years earlier … and our parents aren’t having children.”

He went on to describe his own life as “blessed” because of his seven children, which rubbed many the wrong way. TikTok users pointed out that the issue isn’t a lack of desire to have children — it’s the cost of doing so. “The problem isn’t fertility,” one user exclaimed. “It’s rent. It’s groceries. It’s health insurance. People aren’t having babies because they literally can’t afford them.” There were dozens of videos popping up on TikTok very passionately shouting variations of the same belief.