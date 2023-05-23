Home > Television > Reality TV Source: FOX Here’s Where You’ve Seen the Host of ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics!’ Before The revival of the popular game show 'Don’t Forget the Lyrics!' couldn’t have featured a livelier host. Here's where you know her from. By Haylee Thorson May 23 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

The revival of the popular game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics! couldn’t have featured a livelier host. With Season 2 of the FOX series premiering on May 23, 2023, fans of the million-dollar music challenge will watch her grace their screens once more.

So, who is the host of Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, and what's she best known for? We have the scoop, from background to career to accolades, and everything in between.

Who is the host of ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics!’? FOX welcomes back a beloved Emmy nominee.

Emmy-nominated actor Niecy Nash added another television series to her impressive repertoire when she signed on as the show’s new presenter when the FOX series debuted in May 2022. And now The Rookie: Feds star is back for round two. Season 2 of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! premieres on May 23, 2023, and it will feature brand-new contestants trying their hand at $1 million by challenging their musical memory.

When Niecy first became the host of the game show revival, she told the New York Post that her reasons for joining the series were two-fold. First and foremost, the Reno 911! star loved the idea of rewarding individuals for tasks that they already engage in on a day-to-day basis.

“We were coming out of such a tough time, with the pandemic and everything, and I thought, ‘What a great way to give people bags of money for just doing what they do driving in the car on the way to work, or in the shower,’” the producer explained. However, Niecy’s second motivator was even better.

The Claws actor admitted that her wife (and musician) Jessica Betts was able to participate in the game show while she hosted. “My better half was able to be in the [Don’t Forget the Lyrics!] band, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I get to flirt while I’m at work? This is the dream!'” Niecy told the outlet.

“We had a good time, and we don’t get tired of being around each other. You ride in the car together going to work. Then you work together all day. Some people would say, ‘Enough already,’ but not me. I’m like, ‘Give me more!’”

What is Niecy Nash known for? The ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics!’ host is an acclaimed entertainer.

Aside from being an Emmy-nominated actor, Niecy has secured two Emmy Awards as a producer. Best known for starring as Deputy Raineesha Williams in Reno 911!, the star’s television career is time-honored (to say the least).

Other series Niecy has appeared in include, but are not limited to, When They See Us, Scream Queens, Never Have I Ever, Masters of Sex, Claws, The Rookie: Feds, Monster, Do Not Disturb, and more. The acclaimed actor has starred in films such as Selma, Guess Who, and Not Easily Broken.