Turns out Donte DiVincenzo Inherited His Love of Basketball From One of His Parents Basketball talent runs in the family! Details on the Golden State Warriors point guard Donte DiVincenzo's parents, one of which whom inspired his love of the sport. By Katherine Stinson May 11 2023, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Sometimes with professional NBA players, it's understandable to ask, "Where did all that sports talent come from?" Obviously it mostly boils down to the player's dedication to training and fitness, but sometimes it helps when one of your parents loves sports just as much as you do!

Such is the case with Golden State Warriors point guard Donte DiVincenzo. So which one of his parents did he watch basketball with growing up? What does his other parent do for a living? Here's everything we know.

Who are Donte DiVincenzo's parents?

Donte's parents are John F. DiVincenzo and Kathie DiVincenzo. According to a report from TheNetline, Donte inherited his love of basketball from his father, John. The father and son would watch basketball together religiously as Donte was growing up.

According to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Donte's dad was a dedicated fan of the Milwaukee Bucks for decades before Donte was even born. Naturally, John was thrilled when his son was drafted for the team back in 2018. Meanwhile, Kathie works as a real estate paralegal for the firm Hogan McDaniel. Overall though, Donte's parents are relatively private, not appearing to have public social media accounts at all.

What is Donte DiVincenzo's ethnicity? He's got an iconic NBA nickname.

He wasn't nicknamed "The Big Ragu" for nothing, y'all! Donte's ethnicity is Italian through and through, hence "The Big Ragu," nickname Donte wears like a badge of honor.

Back in 2018, CBS Sports compiled some iconic social media reactions to Donte being drafted to the Bucks, with one Twitter user joking, "It's not delivery, it's DiVincenzo."

DiVincenzo sounds like a delicious pizza tbh — Morgan Moriarty (@Morgan_Moriarty) April 3, 2018

Please allow me to be the first to cleverly put the words DONTE'S INFERNO together. — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) April 3, 2018

How old is Donte?

According to Donte's ESPN profile, his birthday is January 31, 1997. After helping the Bucks win the NBA championship in 2021, Donte was traded from the Bucks to the Sacramento Kings in February 2022. However, that wasn't the only team switch Donte experienced that year — he ended up on the Golden State Warriors in July 2022.

Per NBC Sports, Donte had this to say about his draft experience overall: "It's kind of a unique, because I got traded two different times ... But the first time, it was kind of unexpected. I thought once we traded for Jrue Holiday, I thought everything was done. So I was kind of blindsided by that one."