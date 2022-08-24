Store Owner Says Having DoorDash Isn't Worth Dealing with "Frustrating" Drivers in Viral TikTok

Now, a Washington restaurant owner has added a bit more to this DoorDash online intrigue but from a slightly different perspective: what using DoorDash is like through the eyes of someone who owns a business and is the one managing the orders that come in constantly.

In a now-viral TikTok, Kenneth Bruce, who posts under the handle @itskenbruce, delineates what happens when DoorDash customers send orders through the app to his store and there's a delay between Dashers accepting the order.