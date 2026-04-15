DoorDash Grandma Sharon Simmons Addressed the Rumors That She Is a Paid Actor
"My life is just like everybody else's."
After Donald Trump was filmed and photographed accepting a DoorDash order from a delivery driver who wore a shirt that said "DoorDash grandma," people began to speculate on exactly what was going on. Because the moment was caught on film, and no one can just walk up to the White House, even with a delivery, some began to wonder if the DoorDash grandma was a paid actor.
The woman, whose actual name is Sharon Simmons, responded to those claims publicly. As some people still regard her with a side-eye and wonder what role she might have played in agreeing to be filmed and photographed outside of the Oval Office with Trump, others could swear they recognized her from somewhere. And they might be right.
People think the DoorDash grandma is a paid actor.
Users on X (formerly Twitter) immediately took to the platform after the video of the DoorDash delivery to the White House went viral. While some claimed it was nothing more than a well-orchestrated publicity stunt, others flat-out called out Sharon for being a paid actor.
"It looks like the White House and DoorDash were in cahoots for some cheap positive publicity," one user wrote on X. "They really thought we wouldn't notice they hired an actor for the whole stunt?"
However, afterward, Sharon spoke to Fox News to address the rumors. She said she is not a paid actor and that she is a DoorDash delivery driver.
"I am not a paid actor," the DoorDash grandma said. "My life is just like everybody else's."
In one of the clips of Sharon delivering the food to Trump, she says, "Maybe," when he says he thinks she voted for him. She told Fox News that she loves everyone.
"I didn't want to be part of any of the decisive issues because that's just not me," Sharon said. "I love everybody, I love people on every side of the fence about different issues because that's how my parents brought me up."
But the backlash and responses about her didn't stop there. Julian Crowley, a DoorDash public relations executive, reportedly posted about the actor's claims on X himself. There don't seem to be posts up on his account at this time, but other users took screenshots and shared those. In one of the screenshots, Julian said that Sharon is an "everyday American." In another, he told someone to "Go touch grass."
She has spoken out about Trump's "No Tax On Tips" policy.
Sharon has been seen before in connection with the "No Tax On Tips" policy in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. That might be why some people are adamant that the DoorDash grandma is a paid actor rather than an actual, genuine delivery driver. There's actual footage of Sharon at a Ways and Means Committee hearing in Nevada from July 2025.
In the clip, she speaks to members of Congress about how beneficial she believes it would be to her and her family if her tips were not taxed, as outlined in the policy. Congressman David Kustoff even posted about it at the time on X. He mentioned Sharon by name, shared the video, and wrote that Sharon is "one of thousands across America" who would benefit from the bill.