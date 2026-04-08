Was Donald Trump Hospitalized in April? Here's What We Know Rumors claim the POTUS was hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. By Niko Mann Published April 8 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rumors circulated online that President Donald Trump was hospitalized in April 2026 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Social media was rampant with the claim after the POTUS wasn't seen in public from April 2 through April 5, per PBS News.

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Trump was seen again in public for the White House Easter Egg Roll on Easter Sunday, but his unhinged posts on Truth Social about Iran also left many wondering if he is in good health.

Source: Mega

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Was President Donald Trump hospitalized in April?

There is no evidence that Trump was hospitalized in April, and the White House denied the rumor with a post on X. White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a post that noted the president was working in the Oval Office over the Easter weekend. "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump," he claimed. "On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him."

The White House communications director shared another X post noting that the president was working on rescuing a fighter pilot who had been shot down in Iran. "America leaves no warfighter behind! And to those reporters who were disgustingly questioning the President’s whereabouts today, 'this' is what he was working on."

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There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.



God Bless him. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 4, 2026

Trump's mental health has been questioned for some time as his rhetoric becomes more and more unhinged. In a post he shared on Truth Social on Easter Sunday, Trump threatened to blow up Iran's bridges and power plants in a crazy rant. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," he wrote. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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Trump's post had Democrats and Republicans calling for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the former reality TV star from the presidency, and that was before his next post made the following day.

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"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," he wrote on Truth Social. "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight. ... 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties.



Developing and worsening gradually over time.



The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) April 5, 2026