People Are Canceling Their DoorDash Accounts Over a White House Publicity Stunt The boycott follows a collaboration between the company and the White House. By Joseph Allen Published April 15 2026, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Getting involved with the Trump White House has been a polarizing decision for as long as Trump has been president, and that's only become more true in his second term. Now, users across the internet are announcing that they will no longer be using DoorDash following the company's decision to partner with the White House for a promotional event.

Article continues below advertisement

The movement to boycott DoorDash is just the latest form of political activism targeting a specific business that is working with Trump. Here's what we know about how it started.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why are people boycotting DoorDash?

Users decided to cancel DoorDash after the delivery company staged a delivery of McDonald's to the White House as part of an event designed to promote the administration's policy of no tax on tips. Photographs from the event were posted across the White House's official social media, and have led to a revolt from the service's more liberal user base, who now say that they won't use the app at all.

NFL reporter Matt Lombardo wrote in a widely shared post on Threads: “Everything Trump touches dies, and today, we’re canceling our DoorDash accounts and deleting the app from our phones.” "Just deleted DoorDash from my phone. Pathetic stunt from them today to suck up to a dying regime," wrote Matt Rein, an influencer and creative partnerships director for the Democrats on Threads.

Article continues below advertisement

While we don't know exactly how widespread the boycott is at this point, the event itself seems to have largely fallen flat. In fact, the moment from the event that has gone the most viral is one in which Trump asks the delivery driver, Sharon Simmons from Arkansas, about trans issues, and gets basically no response to the question. The backlash has gotten bad enough, though, that DoorDash's head of PR felt the need to respond.

Most deliveries don’t end at the @WhiteHouse.



This one did!



Sharon, a Dasher and grandma from Arkansas, made the delivery to @POTUS and shared her thanks for No Tax on Tips — helping millions keep more of what they earn.



When Dashers make their voices heard, real change… pic.twitter.com/ntW7MnYqS0 — DoorDash Impact (@DoorDashImpact) April 14, 2026 Source: X/@DoorDashImpact

Article continues below advertisement

DoorDash's head of PR tried to justify the decision on X.

In a series of posts on X, Julian Crowley, a public affairs official at DoorDash, said that Sharon was there because of her belief in the policy. "She spoke out last year because she believes in No Tax on Tips, just like she spoke out today," Julian told a user on X. "No Tax On Tips passed the Senate unanimously because it had bipartisan support."

Julian also responded to another user who pointed out that Sharon had appeared in other public events for the company over the past few years. "I love a conspiracy as much as the next person but man you need to touch grass," he said. "It was a special delivery to mark a policy that has bipartisan support with the media in attendance."