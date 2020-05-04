Pauly D and Vinny Are Ready for Love (Again) in 'Double Shot at Love' Season 2

With the drama from Season 1 behind them, Vinny and Pauly D are ready to try and find love once more, but it isn't an MTV reality dating show without enough drama thrown in to make The Real Housewives look tame. And when A Double Shot at Love Season 2 premieres on June 11, fans will be able to get their fill of uncomfortable arguments between the ladies and awkward glances between Vinny and Pauly D.

Watch A Double Shot at Love on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV after its Season 2 premiere.