Doug LaMalfa's Death Was Sudden and Unexpected — What Happened to Him? "Early this morning, Congressman Doug LaMalfa returned home to the Lord."

On Jan. 6, 2026, just a few days into the new year, an unexpected message appeared on Congressman Doug LaMalfa’s Facebook page. It wasn’t about President DonaldTrump or plans to protect businesses, but instead an announcement revealing that he had passed away suddenly. The message began, “Early this morning, Congressman Doug LaMalfa returned home to the Lord. He leaves a lasting legacy of service, leadership, and kindness to the North State.”

It continued, “Congressman LaMalfa cared deeply for the people he served and worked tirelessly to hold the government to its word, to fix forest mismanagement, build water storage, and leave people free to choose what is best for themselves.” The statement went on to describe LaMalfa’s death as “tragic and unexpected,” which naturally raised the question: What was his cause of death? Here’s what we know.

What was Doug LaMalfa's cause of death?

Congressman Doug LaMalfa passed away on the morning of Jan. 6, 2026, at the age of 65. While an official cause of death was not disclosed, LaMalfa died while undergoing an emergency surgical procedure, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office shared in a statement, per The Guardian.

According to the sheriff’s office, LaMalfa was transported to a local hospital in Chico after a call came from his home regarding a medical emergency shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. He was then taken by medical personnel to the hospital, where he was required to undergo emergency surgery. LaMalfa passed away while the procedure was being carried out.

LaMalfa’s untimely and unexpected death drew major attention, given his ongoing commitment to serving his community and advocating for business owners. As a fourth-generation rice farmer, LaMalfa understood “the value of hard work and community service,” according to his official U.S. House of Representatives biography.

He was an outspoken voice for Northern California agriculture, supporting farms and small businesses, and had held public office for decades. Prior to his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012, LaMalfa held positions in both the California State Assembly and the California State Senate.

Doug LaMalfa’s sudden death drew reactions from many, including Donald Trump.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer was among those who spoke out following LaMalfa’s death, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Doug was a loving father and husband, and a staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children.”

Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children. pic.twitter.com/NsnxZsp2W3 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 6, 2026

President Trump also commented on the GOP lawmaker’s passing while speaking to House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, per NBC News. “I want to express our tremendous sorrow at the loss of a great member, a great, great, great member, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who passed away yesterday, as you probably have heard,” Trump said.