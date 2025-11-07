Have You Ever Wanted to Know What "GOP" Means in Politics? The Answer May Surprise You The acronym is a nickname for a political party. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 7 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Have you ever wondered what the term "GOP" means in politics? If so, you are not alone. The term is a nickname for a political party, but what does it stand for?

With President Donald Trump shutting down the government and causing controversy over his multiple White House renovations, people are getting more interested in politics, and they want to learn the lingo. So, what does "GOP" stand for?

Here's what "GOP" means in politics.

According to the United States Embassy and Consulate, GOP is a term used for the Republican Party, one of the two major political parties in the U.S. The acronym stands for Grand Old Party and has an elephant as a logo. The Democratic Party is the liberal party that promotes progress and government-funded healthcare, and the party's logo is a donkey.

The Republican Party historically supported right-leaning ideologies of conservatism, a low degree of government interference, and large support of the private sector. However, with Trump's tariff war and sending troops to large American cities, the federal government and the GOP look much different today than in the past. According to Britannica, Republicans became associated with capitalism, low taxes, and conservative social policies during the 1870s, which is when the acronym was acquired.

The term Republican was first coined in 1792 by Thomas Jefferson's supporters. Jefferson was the third President of the United States and stood for a decentralized government with limited powers. His party became known as the Democratic-Republican Party before evolving into the Democratic Party in the 1930s.

The GOP is currently dominated by Trump and the Make America Great Again movement, also known as MAGA. The party, which was once against slavery, is now known as a party that often caters to racist organizations. When the U.S. Capitol building was violently attacked by MAGA followers on Jan. 6, 2020, Trump gave orders to the white supremacist group known as the Proud Boys, according to the Associated Press. "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," he said.

The president also shut down the federal government on Oct. 1, 2025, after the Republicans and Democrats could not agree on a bill that funds government services, per the BBC. The president also imposed high tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law regulating imports during national emergencies. The tariffs were imposed in February on products from Mexico, Canada, and China.

Trump claimed that cartels and drug traffickers were selling drugs in the United States from Mexico, China, and Canada when imposing the tariffs, and he declared it a national emergency. He imposed tariffs again two months later, ordering 10 to 50 percent tariffs on products for almost every country that exports to America. According to NPR, the GOP is now known for its problem with extremism. However, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) believes the GOP is starting to move away from Trump, per the Washington Post.

