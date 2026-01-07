Ronald Reagan's Eldest Son Has Died After Years of Right-Wing Advocacy Michael followed his father from a career in acting into a career in politics. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 7 2026, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The legacy of Ronald Reagan and his presidency is still shaping America in profound ways. Now, news has broken that Reagan's eldest son, Michael, has died at the age of 80.

Following the news of his death after decades of advocating on behalf of the causes his father believed in, many wanted to better understand Michael's life and legacy, as well as more about how he died. Michael's history with the president was fascinating. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

What was Michael Reagan's cause of death?

Michael's cause of death was not announced as part of the several statements released about his death. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced his death first on X (formerly known as Twitter), describing Michael as a "steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.” Michael's wife, Colleen, alongside their two children, Cameron Reagan and Ashley Reagan Dunster, also released a statement following the news.

“Michael was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 4th, surrounded by his entire family," the statement read. “Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him.” Michael was the host of the Conservative radio program The Michael Reagan Show and a contributor to Newsmax at the time of his death.

Was Michael Reagan adopted?

Michael was actually born to a woman named Irene Flaugher and was adopted just hours after he was born by the future president and his then-wife, Jane Wyman. In a surprising twist of fate, Michael took on both of the careers that his father had pursued, and in the same order. After attending Arizona State University and Los Angeles Valley College, he pursued a career in acting before eventually pivoting to politics.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute mourns the passing of Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.



Michael wrote several books over the course of his life, and in those books detailed how he came to grips with his adoption. While Ronald Reagan was his father, Michael appears to have had a sometimes testy relationship with Nancy Reagan, the president's second wife. In 1984, he asked Nancy, who was then serving as First Lady, to apologize for suggesting that he was estranged from his father.

In spite of what seems to have been an occasionally complicated set of family dynamics, Michael nevertheless seems to have been instilled with many of the Conservative values that defined his father's political career. Douglas Elmets, who worked in the Reagan White House as a communications official, told The New York Times that he wanted to build his own legacy, even as he knew how much his father's meant.