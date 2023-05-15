Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images World Series of Poker Champion Doyle Brunson Dies at 89 — What Happened? Doyle Brunson, known by many for his career as a top-earning professional poker player, died on May 14, 2023. But what happened exactly? By Chrissy Bobic May 15 2023, Updated 8:45 a.m. ET

Whether you're immersed in the world of professional poker or not, there's a good chance you've heard 10-time World Series of Poker champion Doyle Brunson's name associated with the game. On May 14, 2023, his family announced that the 89-year-old legend had passed away. And following the news, many were wondering about Doyle's cause of death.

Given Doyle's advanced age, his cause of death could have been any number of ailments, or even underlying conditions that weren't immediately made public for his fans and supporters. Regardless, many in the poker community and those who had anticipated the planned biopic he is the center of were devastated by the news of his passing.



What was Doyle Brunson's cause of death?

Doyle's family, who shared the news of his death on social media, did not disclose a cause of death. And at this time, there hasn't been one released to the public. His agent posted a statement on Twitter from the family.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson," Doyle's agent, Brian Balsbaugh, wrote. "He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace."

Rest in Peace to the Biggest Legend of Them All. Thank you for being the consummate player and gentleman. No one will ever fill your seat. pic.twitter.com/riE35PCrQh — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) May 15, 2023

Doyle Brunson's poker career was legendary.

Doyle took home the coveted World Series of Poker Championship Main Event championship two times in his life, but won games in the tournament even more often. He also gained multiple nicknames because of his skill at the card game, one of which was the "Godfather of Poker." According to ESPN, Doyle's lifetime earnings from tournaments added up to $6 million.