Dr. Emma Craythorne From TLC's 'Save My Skin' Has Seen It All

TLC headed across the pond for its latest health-related reality show, Save My Skin. The series, which is sort of like the British version of Dr. Pimple Popper, follows London-based dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne as she treats patients’ extreme, and sometimes gag-inducing, skin conditions.

Turns out, the brunette beauty has more than one thing in common with her American counterpart, Dr. Sandra Lee. Here’s what we learned about TLC’s newest star.