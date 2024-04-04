Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Dr. Miami's Wife Is the (Surprising) Reason Behind His Massive Success The not-so-known story behind Dr. Miami's reason for getting into surgery is enough to bring tears to your eyes. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 4 2024, Published 6:10 p.m. ET Source: Facebook, TikTok/ @therealdrmiami

In the realm of cosmetic surgery, where transformations and celebrity surgeons grab headlines, the personal journeys that lead these professionals to their calling often remain untold. At the heart of Dr. Michael Salzhauer's illustrious career as "Dr. Miami" lies an intimate story of inspiration, love, and unwavering support from his wife, Eva Zafira Zion.

Dr. Miami's wife played a pivotal role in steering her husband toward his professional destiny. Their story, however, isn't just about their shared life, but also about how personal experiences can profoundly shape one's career path.

How Eva unintentionally started Dr. Miami's career in plastic surgery.

Without Eva, we wouldn't have our beloved Dr. Miami. In an interview Dr. Miami did with The Inquisitr, he shared how Eva got into a bad car accident. “I was an 18-year-old pre-med student when my girlfriend, Eva (now my wife), got into a bad car accident that left her with a scar on her face. After it healed, she wanted to get it fixed. We found an experienced surgeon in Manhattan and took the subway from Brooklyn to see him.”

After seeing the incredible work Eva's surgeon did on the scar on her face, Dr. Miami was hooked and wanted to learn how he could do the same thing. Once Eva healed up, Dr. Michael studied plastic surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, per Mel Magazine. Once he graduated, he could perform facial aesthetic and reconstruction surgery, as well as more complex surgeries like breast reconstruction and surgery of the nose, skills that are now central to his practice.

Eva and Dr. Miami are happily married, after 25 years together.

Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, my beautiful soulmate, my beautiful love. Eva, you are the most amazing woman... Posted by Dr. Miami on Sunday, May 14, 2017 Source: Facebook

According to IMDb, Eva and Dr. Miami began dating after they met at Brooklyn College's cafeteria back in the early 1990s. By the time Eva graduated, she had a Master's Degree in industrial-organizational psychology with honors. After graduation, Eva and Dr. Miami married at the Temple Israel of Lawrence on Long Island on July 9, 1995, at 23, per The New York Times. Today, Eva and Dr. Miami have built a beautiful family together, blessed with five children.

Their home in Bal Harbour, Fla., is filled with the warmth of Eva's fantastic cooking skills, noteably her tradition of baking fresh Challah every week for over two decades, as Dr. Miami shared in his interview with The Inquisitr. Adding to their joy, Dr. Miami shared on X in May 2021 that he became a grandpa.