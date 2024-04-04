Home > Viral News > Influencers Why Did Santina Quit Working With Dr. Miami? Here's the Tea "Let me know what else you guys want to see me do since now I have so much free time," Santina told her followers. By Melissa Willets Apr. 4 2024, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Social media and reality show star Dr. Miami's longtime employee Santina is no longer working for him. The Florida native has taken to her own social channels to declare that she left the plastic surgery magnate.

Article continues below advertisement

So what happened? Here's what we know about the end of an era, that saw Santina working with the renowned Miami nip and tuck master. Meanwhile, as she assured her followers, she "won't stay unemployed for long."

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Santina quit 'Dr. Miami'?

Taking to her TikTok on April 3, 2024, Santina shared that she no longer works with Dr. Miami, which allowed her the freedom to go to a gifting suite in the middle of the day! "Let me know what else you guys want to see me do since now I have so much free time," she said at the end of a session that showcased her trying on bathing suits and gym sets.

In the comments, fans were desperate to know what happened, but Santina didn't give too much away, only confirming that it was her choice to leave. Meanwhile, a recent episode of the podcast called Crime & Plastic — which both Dr. Miami (real name Michael Salzhauer) and Santina participate in — revealed that the duo had some serious tension between them.

Article continues below advertisement

@sanrizzle Dont worry i wont stay unemployed for long ♬ BODYGUARD - Beyoncé

In fact, the podcast host Rosie had to "referee" Dr. Miami and Santina when their beef got a little too uncomfortable. "That was edited to make me look bad," Dr. Miami defended himself in the comments of the post in which Santina shared an excerpt of their conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

"Edit that mouth and you won't look bad," Santina shot back. But this is likely far from the end of the infighting between Dr. Miami and his former social media manager.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Miami is being bombarded by inquiries about Santina.

It's pretty clear that there is no love lost between the over-the-top plastic surgeon and Santina. But over on his TikTok, fans are demanding answers about where she went.

"Bring Santina back now!" one person blasted the surgeon. "Pay Santina whatever she wants to come back," implored another commenter. Others refused to believe that Santina is really gone, with several theorizing her departure is simply an April Fools' Day joke. And several commenters even speculated that Santina was really behind the latest social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

Over on her Instagram, one fan put the whole scandal in perspective, saying, "I think we need to accept that Sanrizzle has left Dr. Miami but she is fine, her bank accounts are still gonna be full and slaying without Dr. Miami. The same cannot be said for him though — RIP. He’s nothing without Santina."

And with folks speculating that she was actually fired (since the whole thing seemed "messy"), another fan put it this way: "Plot twist: Nothing happened and she was just ready to flourish on her own!"