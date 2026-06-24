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Former 'RHOM' Star Dr. Nicole Martin Is Legally Married, According to Court Records

Anthony and Nicole filed for a marriage license on February 6, 2026.

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Published June 24 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET

'RHOM's Dr. Nicole Is Officially Married
Source: Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin is officially married — at least according to court documents obtained by Distractify.

Nicole announced her engagement to fiancé and powerhouse attorney Anthony Lopez in 2022, but has not shared any wedding details publicly.

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The couple started dating in 2015 after meeting in Las Vegas. They welcomed their son, Greyson, in 2019 and their daughter, Genevieve, in 2024.

And in 2026, it looks like they made their marriage official and got legally married in Miami!

dr nicole family
Source: Instagram
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Court records show Dr. Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez got married in March 2026.

According to the Miami-Dade Clerk of the Courts, Anthony and Nicole filed for a marriage license on February 6, 2026, and were married on March 17, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla.

Previously, Nicole, who now hosts the Scrubs to Stilletos podcast after leaving RHOM in 2024, shared that she was in no rush to marry her longtime partner.

She also said that they would probably do a destination wedding, which is still an option.

dr nicole rhom marriage license
Source: Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Miami-Dade County
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"I think we’re shying away from doing it in Miami just because it’s going to be too big of a production. We are thinking destination-wedding vibe. Location is still to be determined," she told Vulture in March 2023.

Nicole and Anthony filmed their engagement party during Season 5 of RHOM, with a "We Hit the Jackpot" theme.

"I'm loving every moment of my life with Anthony and Greyson," Nicole told People magazine at the time of planning a wedding. "We are not rushing anything. We are focused on enjoying our engagement right now, but if I know us, it will probably be something very impromptu and spontaneous."

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Nicole and Anthony just sold their Coral Gables mansion for $55 million.

After buying the property for $34 million in 2025, the couple sold the home for almost double the purchase price in April 2026 — just one month after tying the knot.

The 12,543-square-foot estate boasted seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a fully equipped gym, and a four-car garage. It was previously owned by Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning.

Previously, Anthony and Nicole sold another Coral Gables mansion to Jeff Bezos' parents in 2022 for $44 million. The six-bedroom mansion also had two tennis courts, a home theatre, a huge pool, and a marina with a 96-foot dock and boat elevator.

Well, it looks like between flipping real estate and jumping on their private plane, Nicole and Anthony found time to run to the courthouse to make their union official.

Congrats to the happy couple!

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