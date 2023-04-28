Home > Gaming Source: Black Salt Games Can't Find the Coelacanth Fish in 'Dredge'? Here's the Best Location to Look Many fish in 'Dredge,' like the Coelacanth, can be tricky to find even if you have the proper equipment. Here's the best location to look in the archipelago. By Anthony Jones Apr. 28 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Upon exploring the first region making up a corner of the game world, players will encounter the Travelling Merchant in Dredge. She'll become the go-to shop for repairs, purchases, and research when away from Greater Morrow. Eventually, the Recording Rarities Pursuit will get triggered by talking to her, starting an optional quest requiring players to collect a list of exceptionally-rare fish hiding across the archipelago.

It's no easy feat by a long shot since players must sail to precise spots over the map and have the proper fishing equipment. One such fish is the Coelacanth, which some players may luckily find in the cosmic horror fishing game. If you're trying to track down the Coelacanth, here's the best location to look.

'Dredge' Coelacanth location explained:

You can find the Coelacanth fish in the northwestern corner of Q12 of the map, deep in the Devil's Spine region. There's a wall of debris near the location in question, so make sure to bring an explosive to destroy the stones. Once they're out of the way, you can sail ahead between two rocky formations to find a bubbling fishing hole. Here's where you can reel in Coelacanth with an Abyssal rod in Dredge.

If you don't see the fishing hole, head to a dock to manually pass the time cycle by resting and then venture back to see if Coelacanth spawned into the game world.

What's the location for Goliath Tigerfish, Gulper Eel, and Oarfish to complete the Rare Fish Pursuit in 'Dredge'?

Before or after getting Coelacanth, you can set your sights on the remaining three rare fish to complete the Travelling Merchant's Pursuit. One of them, the Goliath Tigerfish, makes its home around E12 inside the Twisted Strand behind a fallen tree that you can blow up with an explosive. Before heading there, have a Mangrove rod equipped on your vessel.

The Gulper Eel is easier to find than the others, resting at the eastern side of Stellar Basin at F4. The downside is that you must have a rod capable of catching Hadal-type fish to get it, meaning you'll steer clear of this one until later. Lastly, Oarfish is another Abyssal-type fish like Coelacanth but hidden on the other side of the waterfall in the Gale Cliffs at O3. Be mindful of the eel-like monster within the area as you head to the fishing hole.