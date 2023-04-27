Home > Gaming > Elden Ring Source: FromSoftware Here’s How to Fix the “Unable to Summon Cooperator” Error in 'Elden Ring' If you’re trying to play 'Elden Ring' with a friend, you may have encountered the pesky “unable to summon cooperator” error. Here’s how to fix it. By Jon Bitner Apr. 27 2023, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

While much of your time with Elden Ring will be spent traveling solo, the game offers a surprising amount of multiplayer content. From competitive PvP to the ability to summon players for a bit of extra help, there’s a good chance you’ll stumble upon another adventurer as you travel through the Lands Between.

However, multiplayer isn’t without a few issues — and several gamers have run into the “unable to summon cooperator” error in Elden Ring. Thankfully, there are several ways to fix this issue. Here’s everything you need to know about this troublesome notification, along with a few ways to resolve the problem.



How to fix the “unable to summon cooperator” error in 'Elden Ring'.

There are plenty of reasons you might receive the “unable to summon cooperator” error in Elden Ring, although most of them trace back to some sort of connection issue. There are five common reasons this error pops up in Elden Ring — here’s a look at all five along with easy ways to fix them.

The player has been summoned by another server: If, by some chance, you are trying to summon the same player as someone else, there’s a good chance you’ll receive this error. To resolve the issue, simply try summoning another character. If it works, then this was probably the cause, and further troubleshooting isn't required.

Your internet connection is spotty: A bad internet connection can always cause weird behavior in multiplayer games, and that’s true for Elden Ring. If the “unable to summon cooperator” error pops up frequently, be sure to double-check that you have a stable connection to the internet. If you’re trying to play with a friend, have them check their connection as well.



Running an old version of Elden Ring : Check to see if your Elden Ring game needs to be updated, as this is a common cause of multiplayer errors.

Check to see if your Elden Ring game needs to be updated, as this is a common cause of multiplayer errors. Elden Ring servers are down: It’s not likely, but if you happen to be playing late at night or at odd hours, the Elden Ring servers might be down for maintenance. Check the official Elden Ring Twitter account for details.

Reinstall Elden Ring: If all the above checks out, you might need to reinstall Elden Ring. It’s possible a file has become corrupted or something isn’t working as intended, so a fresh install might be your best option.



Multiplayer in Elden Ring is a bit more esoteric than other games, but it’s worth the hassle to learn. Exploring the unforgiving Lands Between is much more manageable with a buddy by your side — and the PvP scene is surprisingly robust. It's also a great way to show off all the powerful weapons you've earned on your journey.