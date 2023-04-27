Home > Gaming > Elden Ring Source: FromSoftware Here's How to Quickly Reach the Church of Inhibition in 'Elden Ring' The Church of Inhibition is important for a variety of reasons, but there is a quick path to getting there in 'Elden Ring.' By Jon Bitner Apr. 27 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

There’s no shortage of haunting locations in Elden Ring, but few are as important as the Church of Inhibition. This location plays a pivotal role in your quests through the Lands Between, and if you’re interested in obtaining the Bloody Finger for competitive multiplayer, you’ll likely end up at this iconic structure. But how do you get to the Church of Inhibition in Elden Ring? Here’s a closer look at this landmark along with the best way to get there.

How to get to the Church of Inhibition in 'Elden Ring'.

The Church of Inhibition is in the northeastern corner of Liurnia of the Lakes. In fact, it’s almost right on the border of Altus Plateau — so if you’re just starting the game, you’re in for a bit of a trek. The most straightforward way to get there is to follow the main storyline and defeat Morgit the Fell Omen and Godrick the Grafted.

With that done, you’ll have a direct line to Liurnia of the Lakes. However, you can also choose to slip around the castle by following a pathway that runs near the broken bridge. Simply hug the side of the cliffs and you’ll be able to sneak your way into the Liurnia of the Lakes without too much of a challenge.

If you opt for the latter method, keep in mind that you’ll likely be at a much lower level than all the enemies in the region. This means you’ll have to constantly avoid battles with enemies, as they’ll likely defeat you in just a few hits.

The grand towers of Raya Lucaria rise gracefully from the center of the vast lake of Liurnia, a hub of magic and war. #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/qJg2Z7a6v7 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 22, 2022

Once you’ve entered Liurnia of the Lakes, you’ll want to travel through the central region (that is, the part filled with water) until you hit the Bellum Church Site of Grace. From there, head northeast until you reach the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Finish your journey by heading southeast through the Frenzy-Flaming Tower and Frenzied Flame Village. Once you’ve moved through these locations, you’ll reach the Church of Inhibition.

Conversely, if you’ve already reached the Grand Lift of Dectus, you can simply travel to the Grand Lift of Dectus Site of Grace and travel south through the Frenzy-Flaming Tower and Frenzied Flame Village. This will bring you to the Church of Inhibition.

Why is the Church of Inhibition important in 'Elden Ring'?

There are plenty of reasons to make this arduous journey to the Church of Inhibition. For one, you can pick up the Fingerprint Grape, which is needed for Hyetta’s Quest. You’ll also be able to find Maiden’s Blood and earn the Pureblood Knight’s Medal.

