Game Shows, Voice Acting, and Comedy: ‘The Drew Carey Show’ Cast Today

'The Drew Carey Show' Cast Today
'The Drew Carey Show' dominated the '90s, and its cast members are now living pretty cool lives.
Published Sept. 13 2024

If you’re a fan of ‘90s sitcoms, chances are The Drew Carey Show holds a special place in your heart. The show, centered around the misadventures of Drew Carey and his band of oddball friends, became a staple of '90s television. Now, two decades after its final episode, fans are curious about where the iconic cast members are today.

Drew Carey

Drew Carey hasn’t slowed down since leaving his sitcom days behind. Post-The Drew Carey Show, Drew’s career reached new heights when he became the host of The Price Is Right in 2007, a gig he still holds. Drew has also had roles in Jack and Jill and Robots, following his time as a sitcom star.

Ryan Stiles

Comedian Ryan Stiles played Drew's eccentric best friend, Lewis, whose deadpan humor made him a fan favorite. Ryan continued his career in comedy after the show, becoming a key player on Whose Line Is It Anyway? both in its original run and its revival on The CW. He has also made guest appearances on shows like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. Ryan remains active in the world of improvisational comedy and continues to perform live.

Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson played Drew's boss, Nigel Wick. After leaving The Drew Carey Show, Craig went on to host The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson from 2005 to 2014. He has since written several books and continues to act, host, and perform stand-up comedy.

Christa Miller

Christa Miller, who played Drew’s friend and love interest Kate O’Brien, found continued success after leaving the show. She became a familiar face on Scrubs, where she portrayed Dr. Cox’s wife, Jordan Sullivan, and later on Cougar Town, where she played Ellie Torres. Christa continues to act, but she also works behind the scenes as a producer alongside her husband, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence.

Diedrich Bader

As Oswald, Drew’s lovable yet dim-witted friend, Diedrich Bader delivered some of the show’s funniest moments. After The Drew Carey Show, Diedrich transitioned to voice acting, lending his voice to animated shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold, where he voiced Batman, and American Housewife, where he plays Greg Otto. Diedrich has also appeared in sitcoms like Veep and Better Things.

Kathy Kinney

Kathy Kinney played Mimi Bobeck, Drew’s hilariously antagonistic co-worker known for her outrageous makeup and wardrobe. After the show, Kathy became an author and online personality. She co-created the character Mrs. P for a children's storytelling website, aimed at promoting literacy. And while she occasionally guests stars on TV shows, Kathy’s focus has been on writing and children’s content.

John Carroll Lynch

John Carroll Lynch, who played Drew’s cross-dressing brother, Steve Carey, has had an incredibly successful post-Drew Carey Show career. He has appeared in critically acclaimed movies like Zodiac, The Founder, and Fargo. John has also made memorable appearances in TV shows such as American Horror Story and The Walking Dead.

Cynthia Watros

