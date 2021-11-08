Everyone Is Loving Druig and Makkari's Relationship in Marvel's 'Eternals'

Following the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals , the superhero found-family is here to say. With its ensemble cast made up of a stacked roster of talent, many fans are now discussing the best of the new characters. However, two characters are frequently popping up in debates: Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).

The on-screen chemistry between Druig and Makkari has charmed audiences worldwide, with many finding their flirtatious relationship more believable than the centuries-spanning love story between Ikaris ( Richard Madden ) and Sersi ( Gemma Chan ).

After the Eternals split up in the 1500s, Makkari and Druig didn't see each other for centuries; yet when they reunited, they fell right back into their old rhythm as if no time had passed between them.

Druig shocked Makkari by mentioning the emerald tablet she finally obtained, which shows that no amount of time will ever come between the two. He recalled how much the tablet meant to Makkari, and that's all it took for fans to lose it over their obvious connection.