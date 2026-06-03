Duane Ollinger From 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch's' Cause of Death Has Been Revealed Duane was described as a man who "loved his family tremendously and always put them first." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 3 2026, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: Discovery UK

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of murder and mental health issues. Duane Ollinger of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch fame has tragically passed away at the age of 68. The beloved reality TV star was known for showing viewers his Utah property's underground cave system, talking about the supposed curse, and searching for treasure.

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Now that the news of Duane's passing has reached the public, fans want to know what the cause of death was and whether or not the TV personality went peacefully.

Source: Discovery UK

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Duane from 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch's' cause of death has been revealed.

Unfortunately, Duane has been suffering from ALS for a while now. So much so, in fact, that he had to hand over Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch to his colleague Josh Feldman in Season 6. It seems that Duane passed away due to a combination of ALS and other health issues that were affecting him at the same time.

Duane's colleague, Ryan Skinner, took to Reddit to reveal that Duane passed due to "respiratory failure from pneumonia, while battling ALS disease." Ryan continued, "I was recently informed that his health had taken a sudden turn after ongoing complications from multiple strokes over the past couple of years. His girlfriend, Marylee, stayed by his side through it all and made sure he was cared for right up to the end."

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Source: Discovery UK

Similarly, another colleague, Emery Smith, shared on Facebook that Duane "has been suffering from his multiple strokes these past couple years, which have taken an extreme toll on his physical, emotional, and astral states."

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Source: Facebook / @Emery Smith

Emery went on to describe Duane as a man who "loved his family tremendously and always put them first." Emery continued, "His mission was leaving a legacy and helping others to the extent of supporting our projects for the betterment of humanity. He was outgoing and had an adventurous spirit, and was highly intelligent and psychic."

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He also shared that Duane was "always up for a new mission and adventure," and called him a "powerhouse leader, ambassador, and liaison for the team and this planet."

Duane's son, Chad Ollinger, is also making headlines.

Source: Discovery UK

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Duane's son, Chad, is in the spotlight as well, but for entirely different reasons. Per KFDA, Chad was serving time in a Las Vegas jail when he allegedly killed his cellmate. Chad is now being tried for murder, adding to his existing list of alleged crimes. The reality TV star has also served time for alleged contempt of court, driving without a valid license, and evading arrest with a vehicle.