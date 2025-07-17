What Is Duane Ollinger's Net Worth? A Look at the 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch' Star's Wealth Have the caves under his property actually given the Discovery star any money? Or was the entire endeavor just for the camera? By Diego Peralta Published July 17 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ Discovery UK

Multiple seasons of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch have determined that Duane Ollinger is ready to do whatever it takes to get what he wants. The oil industry businessman never takes no for an answer, especially when it comes to what belongs to him. Over the course of several episodes of the hit Discovery series, Duane has looked for new ways to make money while turning his massive Utah property into a serious source of income.

People like Duane look for gold, oil, and other hidden treasures in their terrain. Since the Discovery star owns land with a cave system hidden within, it's hard to predict what is hidden underground. The entire premise of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is to make money from the businessman's property. Has this been a profitable endeavor? How large is Duane's net worth? Here's what we know about the money accumulated by the fearless Texas reality star.

What is Duane Ollinger's net worth?

According to Famous People Today, Duane Ollinger has a net worth of $5 million. The report states that most of the money made by the Discovery star comes from his successful endeavors in the oil industry. Four Star Construction and Tiger Aviation are some of the businesses Duane has created in order to become richer. All of these different assets come together to elevate the entrepreneur's net worth to new heights.

Duane's original goal was to earn money through the gold he was supposed to find under his Utah property. The quest ended up giving him the opportunity to develop a successful Discovery reality series, which in turn became a lucrative business for him. Duane also moved to Amarillo to work in the oil industry. Different sources of income have allowed the reality television star to accumulate considerable wealth.

What is Duane Ollinger's wealth compared to other Discovery reality stars?

Duane Ollinger isn't the only reality television star who has managed to build an impressive net worth. Josh Gates is the host of Expedition X and Expedition Unknown, a show that follows the explorer as he investigates mysteries and legends. Josh has a net worth of $3 million, coming up short when compared to the reported $5 million Duane has generated over the course of his career.