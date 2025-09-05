The Duchess of Kent's Husband Has a Close Connection to Queen Elizabeth II The marriage was arranged within the traditions of the British royal family, but that didn't keep the union away from controversy. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 5 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Royal Reporter Lydia

The British royal family was sad to announce that the Duchess of Kent died in September 2025, after serving the Crown throughout her entire life. Katherine Worsley was 92 years old at the time of her passing. For a long time, she had the privilege of being the oldest living member of the British royal family. Due to her death, that role immediately went to her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

But who was the man who accompanied the Duchess throughout most of her life? People are aware that the royal family doesn't mess around when it comes to the unions they approve of. Before any member of the group can get married, several people have to agree with the prospect's profile. The King or Queen of England has the final say in any given case. Who was the Duchess of Kent's husband? Here's what we know about the man who stayed by her side for more than 60 years.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who was the Dutchess of Kent married to?

According to the BBC, the Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. The couple met back when Prince Edward was based at Catterick Camp. After all the necessary arrangements were made, Katharine and Edward tied the knot at York Minster. The ceremony marked the first time a wedding took place at the venue in 600 years, after Edward III and Philippa of Hainault got married in the same place during a significantly different period of history.

Prince Edward is directly connected to the late Queen Elizabeth II and to her son, King Charles III. The Duke of Kent is the son of Prince George and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, meaning that Edward is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. The family link also establishes Prince Edward as the uncle of King Charles III. The Duke of Kent witnessed the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and was present for the way in which the royal family transitioned into the modern world.

Article continues below advertisement

Did the Duchess of Kent have any children with Prince Edward?

Yes, Katherine and Edward did have children together. According to the BBC, the couple was blessed with the births of George, Earl of St. Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor. Their eldest child, George, was a member of the Diplomatic Service in New York and Budapest. George also had the opportunity to work as the chancellor of the University of Bolton, a role only held by a select number of people across history.

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Helen and Lord Nicholas had very different responsibilities from those given to their sibling. According to Express, Lady Helen built a name for herself in the fashion industry thanks to her extended tenure as an ambassador and muse to Giorgio Armani.