Viewers Want to Know Durek Verrett's Net Worth After 'Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story' Debut The Netflix documentary premiered on Sept. 16, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 16 2025, 6:13 p.m. ET

Viewers of the Netflix documentary Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story are curious to learn more about Shaman Durek Verrett. The shaman is married to Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, and the documentary shares details about the couple's love story.

The Royal couple was married in an extravagant ceremony in Norway in August 2024, and the documentary made its debut on Sept. 16, 2025. The film was directed by Tiger King director Rebecca Chaiklin. Shaman Durek reportedly had his own money prior to the wedding, and viewers are curious about his net worth.



What is Durek Verrett's net worth?

Durek Verrett's net worth is not publicly known, but according to Hello! Magazine, he grew up in Foster City, Calif., in a home worth nearly $3 million today. His father, David Benjamin Verrett, was reportedly a wealthy architect who later went bankrupt. The shaman also has several wealthy celebrity clients, including Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selma Blair, and Rosario Dawson. He also wrote a book, Spirit Hacking.

However, because he is married to Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, whose net worth is £17million (approximately 23 million in dollars), per the Daily Express, the shaman's net worth is also estimated to be $23 million.

Durek Verrett Shaman, Author Net worth: $23 million Birthdate: November 17, 1974 Birthplace: Sacramento, California Spouse: Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Step-children: Leah Isadora Behn, Maud Angelica Behn, and Emma Tallulah Behn

As she turns 53 today, revisit what happened at the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett https://t.co/QZcpZr9Qty pic.twitter.com/t7ehiz2aPp — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) September 22, 2024

According to People, the shaman said that he is bisexual. He is also the first Black man to marry into the European royal family, and he spoke about the racism he endured during his courtship of the princess. Durek said the Norwegian media painted him as a con-man and criminal, because they didn't want "a shaman who is Black and bisexual marrying their princess." Durek is the stepfather to Princess Märtha Louise's three children — Maud, Leah, and Emma — and he calls himself their "bonus dad."

The princess had her daughter with her ex-husband, Ari Behn. Ari died from suicide in 2019 on Christmas Day, and the princess said the shaman was her "rock" following the tragedy. "For me, Durek was like, really, really the rock," she recalled. "I needed my rock, I needed the person who could be there for me. And I could just talk to him about anything, because dealing with sorrow 24/7 is really, really heavy."

The princess also told People that she tried to prepare her husband for Royal life before their marriage. "I think that I tried to warn Durek about what it would be like, and I don't think anybody can ask them or understand it before they're actually in it," she said. "And being in that kind of scrutiny, it is a challenge, but I look at life as a way of growth, and whatever is thrown at us is something we can evolve through and learn from, and so it has absolutely made us both stronger."