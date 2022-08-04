Who Is Dustin Lynch Dating Following His Breakup From Kelli Seymour?

37-year-old country star Dustin Lynch skyrocketed to fame in the summer of 2012 with a debut album featuring hits like "She Cranks My Tractor" and "Cowboys and Angels." Since then, the Tullahoma native has released a string of platinum-certified singles.

As the winner of an ACM award in 2014 and a CMT award in 2018, Dustin has hit career milestones one after the other. What about his love life? Does he have someone to celebrate with?