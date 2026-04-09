Why Did Dwight Howard Get a Restraining Order? His Divorce Is Getting Ugly He claims that he is "afraid" of his estranged wife. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 9 2026, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Another day, another development in the private life of former NBA star Dwight Howard. Since March 2026, the world has learned that not everything that glitters in Dwight’s marriage to Amy Luciani is gold. News of friction in the marriage, allegedly caused by “substance abuse,” and Child Protective Services having to get involved, hit the headlines.

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Social media users expected one of the parties to pull the plug on the marriage. And by surprise, it was Dwight who decided to end the marriage, even though Amy filed for divorce and withdrew it in 2025. However, it appears things have gotten even uglier between the two now that a restraining order on Dwight’s behalf has been filed. Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Mega

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Why did Dwight Howard file a restraining order against Amy Luciani?

According to Us Weekly, Dwight filed a restraining order on Monday, April 6, 2026. The reason? The former Los Angeles Lakers star alleged that Amy “threatened to punch him in the throat” after coming to his home on Sunday, April 5, 2026, per court documents.

The documents obtained by the outlet share that this was Amy’s first visit to the home in six weeks. Dwight also alleged that Amy “devised a plan” and “threatened to kill whoever was in the car” with him so he could lose custody of his daughter.

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Additionally, Dwight claims that he and the children are “afraid to be around her” due to her behavior. He also referenced the social media debacle, in which he says she “defamed” his character, causing him to lose money and deals.

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Even worse, Dwight says that Amy has displayed “excessive jealousy” and “control” over him and is “obsessive.” He even shared that Amy has exhibited a “pattern of behavior” and went on to accuse her of further threats of violence that include using a “knife, gun, or other deadly weapon.”

As a result, the site shares that Amy is ordered to stay 100 yards away from the ex-NBA star and two of his children. Additionally, she has to stay away from Howard’s Georgia mansion and the kids’ private school, and cannot contact any of them via phone or social media. If she violates the order, she will be arrested.

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Source: Getty Images

Amy Luciani has been silent since the news of the restraining order was shared.

We have a feeling that things are going to get worse before they get any better. It’s not lost on social media users that many of Dwight’s exes have claimed that he has a history of substance abuse. And while the court order has been issued, Amy has been relatively silent.

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There’s no telling if she’s going to file a restraining order of her own or take other legal measures. However, it’s clear that their marriage is irrevocably broken, with no chance of reconciliation.

For the sake of the children and their well-being, we hope that both parties reach a resolution. That said, we assume it’s only a matter of time before Amy or one of Dwight’s exes takes to social media to share their sentiments about the situation.