Dwight Howard Has Responded to the Drug Allegations — "I've Never Done C--e in My Life" "Y'all will believe anything y'all see on the internet." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 12 2026, 1:19 p.m. ET

It has been an interesting week for NBA alum Dwight Howard. After the weekend of March 6, 2026, the 40-year-old has been the topic of discussion due to his estranged wife, Amy Luiciani. Multiple allegations have surfaced from Amy’s emotional video on Instagram, which has left fans and social media users with plenty of questions.

We all know that rumors around celebrities are a constant. However, once substance abuse becomes a factor, it’s easy for celebrities to break their silence and clear their names. That said, after a week of chatter, the NBA champion is clearing his name. Keep reading to discover how Dwight Howard responds to alleged drug allegations.

Dwight Howard is putting the drug allegations to bed.

Over the March 6 weekend, Amy took to Instagram to share an emotional rant about Dwight. During the rant, the reality star alleged that Dwight was the sole reason for her daughter being removed from their home by CPS. Not to mention, she alleged that the athlete coached his son to lie to the authorities about her.

While Amy’s allegations were damning enough, she also alluded to Dwight’s mental health. As such, she indirectly made an accusation about the basketball player abusing drugs, in particular, cocaine.

“This is what I’m losing my f--king marriage to,” Amy said while waving a plastic bag that contained a white, powdery substance that looked like cocaine. “I told everyone you got to help him … He is spiraling, and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

Of course, the moment set the internet on fire, with many referencing claims made by some of Dwight’s exes in the past. However, Dwight has finally decided to break his silence and respond to the allegation.

Social media users are not convinced by Dwight Howard’s denial of using drugs.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where once a salacious accusation grows legs, it’s hard for people to look past it. And once Amy shared her opinion about his alleged drug use, it was essentially set in stone.

Although Dwight attempted to clean things up with a categorical denial and laughing off the situation as mere chatter, the damage is done. Social media users wasted no time sharing their opinion about his denial, with many believing Amy’s claims.

"Where did she get the bag from then?” one person commented. “OK, Dwight Powder,” another person commented.

Much more, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his oldest son, Royce Reed, also commented with rolling eyes and lying face emojis. Fans who are familiar with the former Basketball Wives star know that she has shared her experience with Dwight, how he ruined her career, and how he affected their son.