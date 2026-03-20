What Did Tiffany Render Say About Dwight Howard? Details "When a child cries out for help, they deserve to be protected, not dismissed and hidden." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 20 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealtiffanyrender/MEGA

It appears that Dwight Howard’s problem with the women connected to him is far from over. Throughout March 2026, the NBA champion has faced harsh allegations from his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, to his first child’s mother, Basketball Wives alum Royce Reed. And while it appears that he’s taken steps to separate himself and clear his name, the punches continue to come.

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Tiffany Render, one of Dwight’s baby mothers, has also entered the chat, so to speak. With her claims about his behavior and how it has impacted their child, it’s clear that Dwight may have some issues to deal with. So, what did Tiffany Render say about Dwight Howard? Here’s everything you need to know.

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What did Tiffany Render say about Dwight Howard?

According to Tiffany, Dwight makes their daughter, Layla Howard, feel unsafe. In a March 19, 2026, Instagram post, Tiffany revealed that her 15-year-old daughter expressed discomfort around her father.

“When my daughter found the courage to speak up about her emotional distress, sadness, loneliness, and feeling neglected to school counselors and coaches at her original high school, instead of being supported, her father immediately ripped her out of school and changed her phone number,” Tiffany shared in the length post. “She then spoke up to her sports coaches and was immediately removed from her volleyball and basketball team by her father.”

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Tiffany continued: “When a child cries out for help, they deserve to be protected, not dismissed and hidden. What led to the unfortunate situation on 3/5/26 was not random ... It was the result of a child reaching her breaking point.”

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She went on to share that she decided to stay silent and not express her grievances with Dwight on blogs because she wanted to protect her child. However, given what her daughter has been through, she decided to share a photo of the affidavit her daughter signed, which states her desire to stay with her mother and that she doesn't feel safe around Dwight.

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Tiffany also made a point of thanking Amy for speaking out and for “not turning a blind eye” to Dwight’s actions. She also expressed her desire for help to her followers in hopes of getting full custody of Layla.

Dwight Howard has not responded to Tiffany Render’s claims.

It’s clear that Tiffany has made very strong accusations about Dwight. However, the 40-year-old has yet to respond publicly. Interestingly, Royce, who appears to be friends with Tiffany, made a point of publicly showing her support.

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“We love y'all, and we have your back always!!! I talk back!” Royce commented under Tiffany’s carousel post. Royce also upped the ante by reposting the family photo that Dwight initially posted of himself, Layla, and Tiffany, and added her opinions into the mix.

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“So let’s talk about this picture he posted on his story yesterday to attempt a narrative change as if he’s not the problem,” the text on Royce’s Instagram Stories post reads. “Tiffany needs your support more than ever! To force this photo so he could post it with 'family first' is crazy.”

Source: MEGA