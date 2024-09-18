Home > Entertainment Eazy-E’s Daughter ReeMarkable Welcomes First Baby with Rapper Derrty ReeMarkable, daughter of the late rap legend Eazy-E, just stepped into an exciting new chapter of her life — motherhood! By D.M. Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamreemarkable

The daughter of legendary hip-hop figure Eazy-E stepped into the spotlight following her father’s death in 1995. Over the years, Henree Cherron Wright (known by her stage name ReeMarkable) worked tirelessly to preserve Eazy-E’s legacy, while building a music career of her own.

And while ReeMarkable has faced challenges, she has continued making strides in the entertainment business. ReeMarkable has appeared on Growing up Hip Hop: Atlanta alongside other famous kids like Reginae Carter and Romeo Miller. ReeMarkable is also a music artist. She has released a slate of singles and music videos, building a solid fan base in the Atlanta area.

In addition to building a thriving professional career and a booming social media presence, ReeMarkable has also made strides in her personal life. She recently announced the birth of her first daughter on her late father’s birthday.

ReeMarkable welcomed her first baby, adding a new chapter to her life. ReeMarkable is now taking on the role of motherhood and her son has an amazing connection to Eazy-E. On Sept. 15, ReeMarkable announced that she gave birth to her son on Eazy-E’s birthday on Sept. 7. “Seven days ago I gave birth to my son. On my father's birthday,” ReeMarkable wrote. “Through all the movie dramatics that happened on September 7th! It was more than perfect! Surrounded by the people I love.”

ReeMarkable and Atlanta rapper Derrty welcomed their son together and shared adorable photos and videos from their first week with him. Friends and family flooded the comment section with support and advice for the new parents. ReeMarkable now has big shoes to fill as the daughter of one of hip-hop’s pioneers, she’s been steadily carving out her own lane — and now, she’s doing it while embracing her new role as a mom.

Eazy-E’s daughters have a complex relationship.

ReeMarkable is not Eazy-E’s only daughter. He is also the father of Ebie Wright, a daughter he shares with Kathie Wright. Eazy-E’s daughters have had public spats in the past. In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion sampled Eazy’s track “Boyz-n-the-Hood,” but his daughters have differing opinions about the move. Following the song’s release, ReeMarkable took to Instagram to slam the music industry.

“As long as y’all paying homage to my father I f--k with it 100 percent,” ReeMarkable in a post to her Instagram Story (per VIBE). “What I’m bothered by is the people in the background that co-sign it … because he [Eazy] got kids that y'all won’t right s--t off for. We’ve been trying forever.” ReeMarkable feels that Eazy’s children are often overlooked, despite pursuing music careers themselves.