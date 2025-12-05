Eduardo Manzano Leaves Behind Three Talented Children The Mexican icon will be remembered around the world for his signature sense of humor. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 5 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @EXCELSIOR

The legacy of Eduardo Manzano continues to grow, even after his death. The Mexican actor always performed with an unbeatable smile on his face, cementing himself as an icon of Latin American comedy. Away from his time on the screen, Eduardo found the time to build a family of his own.

Who are Eduardo's children? Here's what we know about the family of the man who kept Mexico laughing for a very long time. The artist's children have grown to choose their own path, and they will continue to carry the legacy of their father now that he is no longer with them.

Who are Eduardo Manzano's children?

According to a report by La Razón, Eduardo leaves behind three children. The oldest one of the bunch, Lalo Mazano, followed in his father's footsteps. The performer is known in Mexico and Latin America for the comedy videos he uploads through his social media profiles. Beyond what he accomplishes on the internet, Lalo has also worked on television. Productions such as La Hora Pico allowed Lalo to display his comedic skills on the screen.

Lalo is the oldest child of Eduardo and his wife, Lourdes Martínez. The actor is Ariel Mazano's older brother. There's no denying that comedy runs in the family. Ariel is also an actor. The artist has also dedicated her time to becoming a professional singer, entertaining countless people with the sound of her voice. Ariel might not be as famous as her father, but she continues to enjoy perfecting her on-screen capabilities.

The youngest sibling in the family is Maricela Manzano. Unlike everyone else she grew up with, the young woman decided that acting wasn't the right career choice for her. Given how she decided to step away from the spotlight, it's hard to find information regarding Maricela's personal life.

Eduardo Manzano was a television icon in Mexico.

Not every actor gets to spend decades in the industry. Eduardo knew what he wanted to do for a living since he was very young, quickly becoming a recognizable face in Mexican television. Funny enough, some generations of viewers recognize the performer from his looks during his old age. Growing up can allow an actor to tackle different roles. Eduardo will be remembered for his role as Don Arnoldo in Una Familia de Diez.

The sitcom follows a large family and how they all experience different struggles while living in the same apartment. Actors such as Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo and Zully Keith are also a part of the acclaimed series. While The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men dominated the American market, Una Familia de Diez entertained countless Mexican families. Unlike several American shows from around the time of their debut, Una Familia de Diez is still going, and the show will likely mourn the actor.