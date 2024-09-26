Home > Television > Reality TV Eduardo Xol Was His Sister's Strongest Support System Though Her Lupus Diagnosis The 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' star died on Sept. 20, 2024, at age 58. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 25 2024, 8:07 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@eduardoxol

Designer Eduardo Xol, best known for his time on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at age 58 due to an apparent stabbing.

Eduardo's loved ones, including his beloved younger sister, Monica Cayajon, are mourning his death. Before he died, the ABC alum often discussed his and his sister's bond.

Eduardo Xol and his sister, Monica Cayajon, had a tremendously close relationship.

Eduardo was the eldest of three siblings. His sister, Monica, was five years younger, and they also have a brother, Ernesto Torres. The TV personality said that he and Monica had been "close our whole lives" and were one another's friend and go-to person when in a crisis. They grew closer after his sister was diagnosed with Lupus in 1998 when she was in college.

"There have been moments when she has felt awful, and nobody really understands, she calls me, and I allow her to vent," Eduardo explained in a 2011 interview with the Lupus Foundation for America. "She [also] lets me lean on her shoulder if need be." The design expert further showed his love for his sister by building her a zen garden retreat in her backyard as a way for her to care for herself amid her diagnosis. Eduardo also said his support of his sister stemmed from their upbringing.

"I think it comes from our parents and relatives who taught us how important family bonds are, and the love and respect we were taught from a very young age that reinforced our relationship," he explained. "Friends can come and go, but family is always there for you if you nurture that relationship.” In the same interview, Monica said she was "unusually blessed" to have her brother and entire family's support and constant communication, which included weekly family brunches and phone calls.