Source: Netflix

Elaiza Ikeda Is Ready for Her New Role on Netflix’s ‘Followers’

By

Streaming giant Netflix brings new content to its subscribers almost weekly. From reality shows to sci-fi thrillers to documentaries, there is not a shortage of variety on the streaming service. Along with the typical Stranger Things and Narcos kind of content, Netflix has been dipping its toe in the international pond when it comes to their original content. 

With hits like The Hookup Plan from France, Norway's Ragnarok and the South Korean romance Crash Landing On You there seems to be a new trend in international hits for Netflix. So it makes sense that they’d take those interest to Japan for the new series, Followers, starring Elaiza Ikeda. Elaiza has expressed her excitement for the role by counting down to the premiere on her Instagram. 