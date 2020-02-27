Elaiza Ikeda Is Ready for Her New Role on Netflix’s ‘Followers’

The J-drama series , directed by Mika Ninagawa, focuses on the personal and career trajectories of two women in present-day Tokyo. One is Limi Nara, played by Miki Nakatani, an on the rise fashion photographer in her late 30s. The other is Natsume Hyakuta, portrayed by Elaiza Ikeda, a struggling young actress from the country. Their lives cross paths when Limi spots Natsume at a photoshoot. Limi posts a candid photograph of Natsume on Instagram, which turns the virtually invisible aspiring actress to a hot and trendy star.

While some may see some parallels between Followers and classics like Sex and the City, Mika assured fans that this show is personal and for the people of Japan at its core. “When I spoke with people at Netflix they told me not to worry so much about overseas viewers,” she sais,“They said I should emphasize Tokyo in the story since Tokyo was what audiences abroad wanted to see. I got their point, so I decided to trust myself and make a story about Tokyo that was quite personal.”