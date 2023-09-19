Home > Gaming > Elden Ring Rune Glitches in 'Elden Ring' Can Net You Millions of Runes — Here Are the Best Ones Finding and sticking to a tried-and-true Rune glitch in 'Elden Ring' will help fund all your level ups and purchases. Here are the best ones we found. By Anthony Jones Sep. 19 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET Source: FromSoftware

The gist: Players have found glitch points on maps where they can bypass falling death barriers. While on horseback, you can jump off a cliff at these points and repeatedly swing your weapon to accumulate millions of Runes.

The Rune glitches are less about farming particular mobs and more about repeating the same process.

You can try this method on several zones, but depending on your progress, you may not have access to some.

Whether you're on your third New Game+ run or getting your feet wet in Elden Ring, a Rune glitch could be the saving grace you need to prepare for the grueling fights ahead. Admittedly, abusing such a glitch curbs the satisfying progression the FromSoftware title has embedded into it, but for veterans looking for an easy farm method, it’s bound to be vital.

Sometime after Elden Ring was released, many Rune glitches became obsolete as patches from the developers resolved them, but there are still some lingering around for those curious. The best ones today are relatively simple and don’t take too much work.

'Elden Ring' Rune glitches can give you millions of Runes in minutes.

Over the years, players have found glitch points on Elden Ring maps where they can bypass falling death barriers after jumping off cliffs. We’re uncertain how players discovered them, but it seems that as long as you’re on horseback while jumping at these points, you will seemingly fall indefinitely.

Players soon learned to repeatedly swing their weapon while falling on horseback, which somehow awarded them millions of Runes within minutes. After farming the Runes, players teleported to a Site of Grace and repeated the process. That sums up just about every viable Rune-jumping glitch today.

According to YouTuber JJ FLOPERz, the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance Site of Grace in the Underworld is a prime spot to farm 90 million Runes easily with this glitch. His instructions go pretty in-depth, so we recommend watching the video to see exactly where he’s jumping since it’s easy to mess up.

To summarize, you’ll head to a far-off ledge from the Site of Grace to jump off and repeatedly swing your weapon as you fall. Eventually, you will receive between one to two million Runes, and then you can teleport back to the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance to repeat. For someone early into Elden Ring, we recommend trying out a Rune glitch within Liurnia of the Lakes. It’s one of the earliest glitches near the Converted Tower Site of Grace.

YouTuber MID 40’s Gamer has an in-depth video about this particular glitch that can be tricky to pull off, so again, we’d advise watching someone performing the glitch first. You can get over 3,680 Runes from this glitch. It isn’t the most lucrative of the bunch, but if you’re hurting for Runes, it doesn’t hurt to try it.