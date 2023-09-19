Home > Gaming > Pokémon You Can Score a Bloodmoon Ursaluna for Completing Perrin's Quest in the 'Teal Mask' DLC Perrin is a traveling photographer who Trainers will meet in 'Teal Mask.' She brings a lot of life to the DLC, and also has a quest with a worthwhile reward. By Anthony Jones Sep. 19 2023, Published 2:35 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

The gist: You can complete Perrin's quest by filling out your Kitakami PokéDex with 150 known Pokémon.

As a reward for sticking with the quest, you will encounter a Bloodmoon Ursaluna. This rare creature is based on the standard form from Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Due to its rare qualities, this Ursaluna can use Mind's Eye to hit Ghost-type opponents with Normal and Fighting-type moves, and its accuracy can't be lowered.

While Perrin isn’t one of the stars of the Teal Mask DLC, she has one of its most important quests. Trainers will meet this bubbly traveling photographer with a Growlithe companion in Mossui Town on their trip to the Kitakami region.

She will introduce herself and soon ask you to fill your Kitakami PokéDex with 150 known Pokémon. Based on your PokéDex efforts before starting the DLC, you may be in for a long grind of hunting creatures in the wild. Luckily, you’ll have some options to speed up your Pokémon catching process. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tips on how to complete Perrin’s quest fast in the ‘Teal Mask’ DLC.

Many of the Pokémon you will encounter in Kitakami overlap with those discovered in the base Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game, meaning you might have over 75 of the 150 for Perrin’s quest already filled. Of course, that depends on how diligent you were in registering creatures beforehand.

Whether you kept your PokéDex up to date or not, you can speed up your creature-collecting process for the quest with Quick Balls. West of the Community Centre in Mossui Town will have a shop selling these PokéBalls. As usual, you’ll want to throw Quick Balls early into an encounter, which will be very useful and save you time. However, catches won’t be guaranteed, so bring Ultra Balls and other PokéBalls as backup.

In addition, you can also evolve Pokémon to fill out PokéDex entries. Pokémon in Kitakami are usually around level 55 or above, some of which are only a level away from evolving, such as Poochyena and Applin. Use Rare Candy or Exp. Candies awarded from Raids to boost them up if you can, or go the old-fashioned way of battling to evolve them.

As a reward for Perrin’s quest, you can catch a Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

After turning in the 150 creatures, you will follow Perrin into the Timeless Forest to snap photos. Eventually, you’ll run into a Bloodmoon Ursaluna, a unique form of the original creature that debuted in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

In the following encounter, you can catch this Ursaluna. It has a powerful Blood Moon attack that dishes out 140 attack damage but can’t be used in two turns back-to-back. Furthermore, its accuracy can’t be lowered, and its Mind Eye ability allows it to hit Ghost-type creatures with Normal and Fighting-type moves.