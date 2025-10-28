Elijah Wood Adorably Crashed a ‘Lord of the Rings’-Themed Wedding "That’s like getting married in a church and Jesus walks in," a fan said of Frodo's cameo. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 28 2025, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@hobbitontours/Mega

Most people look forward to the day they can say "I Do" to their special someone. When they find their person, they typically celebrate with a wedding or, in more fiscally responsible options, a trip to the courthouse followed by a celebration among loved ones. Both are amazing and valid.

Whichever wedding a couple chooses, the main objective is to have a room filled with supportive, loving guests who will cheer for their union. However, few couples expect to see a star from their favorite sci-fi franchise joining them on their special day. As it turns out, a lucky pair of newlyweds were able to have all of their loved ones at their Lord of the Rings-themed wedding, followed by an unexpected guest appearance by its star, Elijah Wood. Let's dive into the Frodo Baggins actor's adorable wedding cameo.

Source: Mega

Elijah Wood made two 'Lord of the Rings' fans' day by crashing their wedding.

In October 2025, a TikTok account created for the Lord of the Rings' Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand posted a video of a couple's intimate wedding. The wedding took place at the same place fans of the film would recognize as The Shire. As the wedding commenced, the camera turned to Elijah running through the field to greet the couple and their guests. Almost instantly, the couple noticed who he was and shared their excitement as their guests cheered.

The clip shows Elijah running to the altar to greet the couple. He shakes the groom's hand as he and the bride continue wondering how Elijah got there. The actor then sandwiches himself in between them as they pose for a photo op. Elijah then greets the bride and applauds them for dressing on theme, then speaks to their officiant before he hugs the wedding photographer. After he snags a hug, he runs to exit the wedding as the guests and the couple continues cheering.

"POV: You're getting married in The Shire and an unexpected guests crashes your wedding..." text on the TikTok read, followed by the caption, "An unforgettable wedding in The Shire."

'Lord of the Rings' fans praised Elijah Wood for his kind gesture.

While it's unclear how Elijah heard about the couple's wedding, which he ultimately crashed, his presence was appreciated by them and the fellow LOTR fandom who attended the event. Those of us who saw the adorable fan moment on social media were also pleasantly surprised to see him support two of his fans in a small but significant way.

"I love this! So kind of Elijah wood. This is so sweet," one fan wrote. "That’s like getting married in a church and Jesus walks in," another compared. "I like to believe that Elijah Wood just lives there," a third Ringer said.

Source: Mega

Is Elijah Wood married?

Elijah's heartfelt crashing of the couple's wedding may have been inspired by his own rumored nuptials. According to a January 2025 interview on the Inside of You podcast, he told host Michael Rosenbaum that he was "beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife." According to TMZ, he was referring to his longtime partner, film producer Mette-Marie.