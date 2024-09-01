Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Everything We Know About Ella Emhoff's Dating Life and Fashion Guru Boyfriend Ella's dream date is "a stop at the market, buying the wackiest produce, and figuring out what to cook with it." By Alex West Published Sept. 1 2024, 6:00 a.m. ET Source: Spread Pictures

As Kamala Harris pursues the presidency in an ongoing campaign, her step-daughter, Ella Emhoff, is getting dragged into the spotlight. People are curious to know more about the daughter of Doug Emhoff, including some of her more personal life and details. Ella lives a vibrant life in New York City as she pursues a career in fashion, putting her in touch with some pretty high-level contacts and potentially even a blooming love life.

She attended Parsons School of Design in New York. With her life revolving around fashion, it would only make sense for her to find someone in her career field... and she has.

Who is Ella Emhoff dating?

Ella is known to be dating GQ fashion writer Sam Hine. The pair were first linked in 2021 when pictures of them in the West Village were shared by Page Six. While they didn't immediately confirm the relationship, they continued to be seen together, including at a glamorous industry event in 2021: New York Fashion Week. Yet again Page Six revealed pictures of the pair hanging out.

She went public with their relationship more intently in August 2021, divulging a bit to Vanity Fair in their feature story on the second daughter. Ella also gave a little peek into what woos her. For example, her ideal date would be "a stop at the market, buying the wackiest produce, and figuring out what to cook with it."

Ella and Sam keep a somewhat low profile and don't often post each other on social media. While they're both active online, neither goes out of their way to draw attention to the other. After all, they haven't even been seen together in public all that much over the years.

Who is Samuel Hine?

Sam is a GQ Senior Fashion Writer which means he's mega in-the-know about Ella's passions. According to his author profile, he's been working at the publication since 2016 and rose through the ranks over the years, achieving his current title in 2022. Sam graduated from Williams College before embarking on his career. He's not only a writer, but a personality as he hosted a style and culture podcast called Corporate Lunch. Now, he writes a newsletter for the publication called Show Notes.

On his website, he claims that he has been described as “what would happen if an Elizabeth Peyton painting was struck by lightning, came to life and vowed to NEVER STOP GETTING OFF TREMENDOUS FITS.” While he's a fashion writer mostly, he's also become a bit of an influencer as he has scored over 40,000 followers on Instagram.