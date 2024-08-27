Home > News > Politics What Does Ella Emhoff Do for Work? Kamala Harris's Stepdaughter Has a Creative Career "There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 27 2024, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Back in 2021, when Joe Biden was sworn in as president at his inauguration, a lot of viewers couldn't help but notice one stylish standout in attendance: Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. Kamala — who married Ella's dad, Doug Emoff, in 2014 — is stepmother to both Ella and her big brother, Cole Emhoff. And Ella and Cole's mom, Kerstin Emhoff, is actually a big Kamala supporter.

It's nice to see an extended family that gets along well, especially when there are kids involved. And speaking of the kids: What is Ella up to? Here's what to know about her career.

What is Ella Emhoff's job?

Ella wears a few hats, both literally and figuratively. The Parsons School of Design alum (she graduated in 2021 with a degree in fine arts, with a focus in apparel and textiles) works as an artist, fashion designer, and model.

On her website, Ella describes herself as "a multidisciplinary artist and creator who founded her company Soft Hands, Inc., in 2021 to explore opportunities in fashion, design, creative consulting, and hosting events." She also explains that she used her undergraduate degree from Parsons to "explore textiles through knitting, designing knitwear, creating installations for brands, and upcycling donated materials." In addition, the Brooklyn, N.Y. resident "created a community-based knit club to teach knitting and use the community for in-person connection."

As for her modeling work, Ella had initially done some modeling work with a smaller agency, but after her style made waves at President Biden's inauguration, IGM came calling. After she signed a deal with the international agency, IGM Models president Ivan Bart explained to the New York Times, "It's not really about shape, size, or gender any more. Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

Ella herself explained to the outlet that she hadn't expected to become part of the industry: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline. As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body." But, she said, she was glad to see more diversity in the industry, and her family ultimately supported her decision.