Cole Emhoff's Wife Greenley Is Supporting Her Momala-in-Law on the Campaign Trail

Though Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has never had any biological children of her own — which JD Vance would say makes her less important in society — she's definitely still an active and loving "Momala" to her two step-children, Ella and Cole Emhoff. The pair have not shied away from supporting her during her campaign, often appearing onstage with her during rallies (alongside their dad and Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff) and even speaking during the 2024 Democratic National Convention on her behalf.

And it's not just Ella and Cole by Kamala's side: Cole's wife, Greenley Littlejohn, was also spotted front row at the DNC and has posted about her support on social media. So, who is Greenley, and what do we know about her marriage to Cole?

Cole Emhoff married wife Greenley in 2023.

Cole Emhoff and his new wife, Greenley, were married in a gorgeous Los Angeles ceremony in October 2023. Greenley shared a few snaps of the special day on her Instagram page, which showed the couple exchanging vows against the backdrop of a stunning chapel surrounded by family and friends. In fact, Kamala actually officiated their wedding.

"I gave them a piece of advice, which is that at the end of every day, find some way to check in, no matter how tired you are or how many miles apart you may be, even if it’s just at the end of the day, and say ‘I love you,'" Kamala told People of her role as officiant. "For us, we think of marriage as being not just between these two people, but the coming together of families. So it was very much with that spirit that we all participated."

Greenley also seems to have a good relationship with Cole's sister, Ella Emhoff, who she called her own sister in a sweet, pre-wedding Instagram post.

Based on social media posts, it seems that Cole and Greenley have been together since at least 2019, and the pair got engaged in 2022. Per Greenley's LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a Global Product Development Manager at Brand D.I., an international packaging supplier. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2017 with a degree in Retail Merchandising with a focus in the apparel industry.

It's unclear exactly how the two lovebirds met, but they seem to be a match made in heaven.

Greenley sat front row at the DNC to support her husband.

At the 2024 DNC, Cole Emhoff took the stage to introduce his father, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, with a heartfelt short film. Following the appearance, Greenley posted on Instagram about how proud she was of her husband: "I’m so deeply proud of [Cole] for his hard work and collaboration on his video."